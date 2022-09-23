Kenneth C. Schlosser, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Born April 28, 1946 in Meadville, PA, he was the son of the late Melvin & Eleanor Lemon Schlosser.

Ken was a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School.

He was married in Oil City, PA, on Oct. 30, 1978 to the former Diane J. “Punky” Schwabenbauer and she survives.

Ken had worked many years as a pressman in Erie, PA, before working at Heath’s-New York Market where he managed the store for many years.

Ken enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

He also enjoyed the Hallmark Channel.

Ken loved watching his son and grandchildren play roller hockey.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Brent Schlosser, Kevin Schlosser & his wife Renee, Amy Jones, Kara Schubert, Holly Gasperi; 2 step children: John (Wimp) Wolbert, Nicole Sloan & her husband Paul; also by Amanda Schlosser, mother of Braxton and Kolton; 9 grandchildren: Braxton and Kolton, Nash, Jack, Michael. Ella, Tyler, Jake, Kayla; 4 step grandchildren: Matt Huefner, Jacob Huefner, Alex Wolbert and Peyton Sloan.

He is also survived by brothers and sisters: Alverna Hotchkiss, Gerald Schlosser, James Schlosser and Denise Clark

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Thomas Schlosser.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

