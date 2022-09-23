Keystone School Board Discusses $3.5 Million Renovation Project

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board discussed the estimated $3.5 million renovation project that consists of new windows and a new ventilation system to be installed in the elementary school.

The talks came before the board as Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick gave a monthly report during September’s meeting on Monday evening.

McCormick explained that talks were in the works with Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, LLC, of Seneca, to develop the project.

The project centers around new windows, as well as new uni-vents, which deliver tempered air with a percentage of fresh outside air to classrooms in schools across the nation.

The need for new windows and uni-vents was a factor in the decision to issue a one mill tax increase for the 2022-23 school year.

“The current recommendation–coming from these (contractors)–is that for next summer, we would do only the windows,” McCormick said. “Right now, it’s a 10-week lead time for windows and a 40-week lead time for the uni-vents.

“So, the recommendation is that the replacement of all windows in the building would be summer 2023. The uni-vents would be summer 2024.”

The windows are estimated to cost around $1.2 million while the uni-vent project is estimated to be around $2.3 million, according to McCormick

McCormick noted that it would be ideal for bids to open for the windows in January and award a contract in February, while the uni-vent bids would likely have to wait until May.

McCormick and other board members commented on the fact that administering both projects at the same time could cause confusion and other issues. Supply chain factors would also be in play.

“I would just like to see us get the quotes back sooner than later so that we can get the contract locked in,” board member Dwayne Van Tassel said. “That way we can get the material on site, hopefully, guaranteed so that we know we have the materials to finish the project before we start it.

“We’re going to be fighting weather with having the windows opened up to it. I don’t want to have to fight supply chain issues, as well.”

Board member Dustin Swartfager shared concerns that doing the projects separately as the old uni-vents could cause issues when they are taken out with the new windows already installed.

No action was taken on the matter, as Swartfager told the board that he would contact the contractor to discuss the concerns.

