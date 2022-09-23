Local Teen Allegedly Caught With Stolen Pistol, Drug Paraphernalia

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen is behind bars after police reportedly discovered a stolen pistol and various drug paraphernalia in a vehicle he was operating in Rimersburg Borough.

Court documents indicate the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Hayden Joseph Kizzia, of Rimersburg, on September 20.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office, police were requested to assist a Clarion County Probation officer concerning Hayden Kizzia, a person of interest, who was at a gas station in Rimersburg Borough, around 12:08 a.m. on September 20.

Upon police arrival, Clarion County Probation officers were conducting a search on a Blue Pontiac G6 with a Pennsylvania registration of LXY8754. The vehicle was not owned by Kizzia, but he was the driver and on probation, according to the complaint.

At one point in the search, a loaded black Taurus .9mm Model 709 Slim firearm, registered to a Rimersburg address, was found in the glove box of the car, the complaint states.

Contact was made by State Police Clarion Barracks, and the owner of the firearm had reported it stolen, the complaint indicates.

Kizzia is also not licensed to carry a firearm, the complaint notes.

Also reportedly found in Kizzia’s right pocket was a black and white pouch containing a clear glass pipe and six empty baggies with a white residue. In the back seat area of the car, officers reportedly discovered a black bag with more paraphernalia, including a scale, a small blue torch, a small black pouch containing more empty baggies, and a purple metal pipe, according to the complaint.

Kizzia was arraigned at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

– Firearms Not to be Carried without License, Felony 3

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (four counts)

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, October 4, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

