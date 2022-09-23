Maximillian C. “Max”, “Chris” Serafin , 62, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born Aug. 6, 1960 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Patricia Vogan Serafin and the late Maxilillian “Max” Serafin.

Chris was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He served in the United States Navy for nine years.

Max had worked as an electrician for over 33 years, working many years for R.J. Martin.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a gun collector and enjoyed shooting.

He is survived by his mother of Oil City; his daughter: Nicole Serafin and her fiance Trevor Brown of Annapolis; and by five brothers and sisters: Mary Serafin & her husband David Adams of Cleveland, OH, Gretchen Thomas & her husband Chuck of Wattsburg, Theresa Albright and her husband Jeff of Oil City, Rebecca Clark & her husband Kevin of Waterford, Joseph Serafin of Queens, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Max Serafin.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.