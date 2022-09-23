Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: 20 Rainy Day Activities
All your plans for the day are rained out.
The thought runs through your mind: “What can we do now?”
Here are a few ideas of things to do in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region to help you out when mother nature is not cooperating:
1. Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is in a former post office. This is a statuesque building that anyone with architectural interest will enjoy. For the kids? So much to do. With Punxsutawney being the Weather Capital, the Weather Discovery Center adds to the kids’ knowledge about how weather is predicted, what do to in an emergency, science and folklore, and even how to make a thunderstorm. Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center – Punxsutawney, PA
2. Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center This new “must-see” attraction is free to the public. It houses many historical and rare Groundhog Club, Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil items, and a gift shop. Home | The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club
3. Kalyumet Fore Fun is just north of Cook Forest and has a Virtual Reality Escape Room. Using their cutting-edge VR gear you find clues, solve puzzles, and unlock the secrets. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to venture into the realm of true genius and discover the madness behind the music. Upon entering his mansion, you realize that the invitation was a trap… you have all been transformed into ghosts. Other indoor activities include an arcade, snack bar, mini-golf, laser tag, and ice cream. Things To Do | Kalyumet Camping & Cabins – Lucinda, PA
4. Double Diamond Deer Ranch in Cook Forest enables visitors to experience petting and feeding over 20 whitetail deer in the summer months. Even though the deer are outdoors, the walkway to feed and view the deer is a covered pathway. In addition to the live deer, go into the wildlife museum known as the Buck Barn. It features “everything from a mouse to a moose. Double Diamond Deer Ranch | Facebook
5. Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park is full of educational state-of-the-art interpretive exhibits. There are opportunities to view eagles, elk, and other wildlife. Guests can participate in park sponsored activities and learn the history and ecology of First Fork Valley. Sinnemahoning State Park
6. Mysterious Maze in Cook Forest is where you can venture into the Mysterious Maze. Every move could get you last. This is a challenging indoor, 2-story maze with eerie music and lighted illusions. Mysterious Maze
7. Parker’s Indian Trading Post in Cook Forest offers panning for gems. Choose from the salted bag or bucket and enjoy identifying gems found from around the world. Parker’s Indian Trading Post | Facebook
8. Swift Safariland in Fairmount City houses 100 different exotic animal mounts from around the world. Animal mounts include a life-size grizzly bear, elephant, hippo, lion, cape buffalo, crocodile, and many more. The walls are painted to match the habitat where the animals are from. You can also try your hand at axe throwing and test your skills at their virtual shooting range. It is located inside the Long Shot Ammo & Arms. Swift Safariland | Facebook
9. Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette is a state-of-the-art facility with interactive stations to learn more about not only the elk, but about other wildlife as well. The Center a new 4D movie on a wraparound screen that makes it feel like you are “in the herd” and smells and motion that make the experience complete. Elk Country Visitor Center
10. The Little Museum in Sterling Run is one of PA’s top 10 seasonal museums. It is home to more than 15,000 items including tools and photos from lumbering and dynamite industries and the personal effects from Tom Mix and General Joseph McNarney. Little Museum
11. Elk County Council on the Arts in Ridgway has a sales gallery featuring high quality handmade artisan goods. Pottery, woodturning, original artwork, prints, jewelry, fiber, and more from 60+ local artists: classes and performances. Elk County Council on the Arts
12. Artisan Center at Cameron County Chamber of Commerce in Emporium offers visitors the chance to browse and shop unique handmade products of more than 65 artisans. Chamber/Emporium/Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center
13. Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg has two floors for local artisans to showcase one-of-a-kind works: ceramics, jewelry, wearables, fiber art, photography, watercolors, oils, illustration, wood, mixed media, greeting cards, and more. Red Brick Gallery & Gift Shop – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts
14. The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center features a wide variety of American art for sale or just browse and enjoy the works of talented artisans. The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center | Facebook
15. Forest County History Center in Tionesta is in a beautiful 1875 Victorian Eastlake-style home filled with artifacts from Native Americans and early settlers, tools, products from county businesses, and genealogies of local families. Visitors can tour a new Replica Lumber Camp too. Forest County Historical Society
16. Jefferson County History Center in Brookville offers, exhibits, public programs, publications, gift items related to Jefferson County, and research facilities. Jefferson County History Center | Brookville, Pennsylvania
17. Himalayan Salt & Body in Knox is Western PA’s newest Himalayan Salt Room, surrounded by pink Himalayan Salt, you will enjoy a 40-minute Halotherapy session. Just sit back, relax, rejuvenate, and breathe. Home | Himalayan Salt Room & Sauna | Knox, PA
18. Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Pour Tour You can also visit sample locally made products at one of wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Pour Tour Map
19. Shopping If you like one-of-a kind items and things you can’t find in “big box stores”, we have just what you’re looking for. Visitors will find local merchants offering beautiful handmade items, jewelry, pottery, clothing, antiques, country crafts, artwork, souvenirs, and so much more. Shopping
20. Get Something to Eat. Fantastic food with a tasty local flair awaits the hungry traveler. Try our delightful restaurants serving up culinary options with everything from fine dining cuisine with perfectly paired wines, to an incredible variety of burgers and pizzas, or from dishes that are unique only to this part of Pennsylvania, to ice cream and tempting snacks. Dining, Restaurants
***NOTE***Please check for the website links provided for current days and hours of operation.
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
