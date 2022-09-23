SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix): Seal Your Concrete Before Old Man Winter Calls
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Seal your concrete this fall before old man winter comes calling!
DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) has a variety of ChemMasters sealers and cures/sealers in stock for both new and existing concrete and decorative concrete.
Knowing what type of sealer to use is key to getting the job done properly and there are 4 types of recommended coatings for exterior decorative concrete:
Water-Based Acrylics – These form harder, more chemically resistant coatings and are more tolerant to high temps. They have reduced gloss levels and do not add to the development of integral colors or stains.
Solvent-Based Acrylics – These are often preferred for decorative concrete as they enrich integral colors and stains.
Non-Yellowing Acrylics – If using these, it’s advisable to use a fully non-yellowing resin (pure acrylic, siliconized acrylic, or methacrylate).
Silicones/Silanes/Siloxanes/Silicates – These are better suited for use on broom or trowel finished concrete in freeze/thaw environments.
What type of cures/sealers are best for your concrete?
For a cure and seal with high durability for both new or existing concrete resulting in a high gloss finish, ChemMasters Crystal Clear-A or PolySeal-EZ are the way to go. These solvent-based low VOC cure and seal products especially work great for enhancing the color and appearance of stamped and decorative concrete while sealing, hardening, and dust proofing existing concrete, particularly architectural or residential concrete exposed to freeze-thaw or UV exposure.
For a sealer with the same benefits, Traz-25A is a low-VOC product that helps to seal and protect both interior and exterior concrete. Its resulting high-gloss finish helps keep surfaces from dusting and chalking.
If you prefer a more natural-looking finish, Powerseal 40 is the perfect water-based sealer for new or existing concrete. PowerSeal 40 prevents the penetration of water, salts and de-icing chemicals, protecting the concrete from costly surface damage caused by freeze/thaw cycles, scaling, spalling, corrosion of structural rebar, wind-driven rain, airborne contaminants, and other severe weather conditions.
Questions? Give DuBrook’s knowledgeable staff a call today at 844-DuBrook.
DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) is located at 15303 Rte 322, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, visit DuBrook’s website: https://dubrookinc.com/.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.