The Ultimate Guide to the 69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend.
(Photo by Mountain Man Photography.)
This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area.
The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”
Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade,” the LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show,” the PennWest Clarion University, Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions “Community and Cultural Nights,” Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmer’s and Crafter’s Show” and much more!
The festival, organized by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, will be held from September 24 to October 2, 2022.
Saturday, September 24
Clarion County United Way 5K & 10K Race
The Annual Clarion County United Way 5K & 10K Race takes place on Saturday, September 24. The course begins at PennWest Clarion Memorial Stadium and runs along the beautiful streets of downtown Clarion. Registration begins at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 male & female finishers in each race.
To pre-register for the race, visit www.uwclarionco.org, or www.runhigh.com. For more information, contact the United Way of Clarion County at 814-226-8760 or [email protected]
S&T Bank “PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest”
The S&T Bank “PA State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest” will be held on Saturday, September 24. 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. The competition will have you tapping your toes and dancing along to the music. The event will also include contests for guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Day of registration opens at 9:00 a.m. with the contest starting at 11:00 a.m. For more information on this event, visit www.clarionpa.com. While the contest is free for spectators, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
“Waste Management Touch-a-Truck” and “Seven Mountains Media Kids’ Carnival”
Come to the Clarion Mall on Saturday, September 24, 2022, for two great events – the “Seven Mountains Media Kids’ Carnival” and the “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck!” Both events will be held in the Mall’s parking lot in front of the new business coming in, Dunham’s Sport’s (formerly Kmart) from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The “Seven Mountains Media Kids’ Carnival” will feature free games and activities sponsored by local businesses and organizations! Kids will also have a chance to explore big rigs, cars, tractors, construction vehicles and more during the “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck.” Rub elbows with hometown heroes, and get behind the wheels of firetrucks, police cars, and ambulances. These free events are great family fun for everyone!
Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item to help “RAM Up the Food Banks” with the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock!” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
Advanced Drainage System Sponsored Corn Hole Tournament
There will be a Corn Hole Tournament on Saturday, September 24, 2022 beginning at 6 pm on Main Street in Front of the Courthouse (rain location will be the Clarion Mall).
The cost of pre-registration is $30 per team of 2 players. Teams registering the night of the event will be required to pay $40 for registration. Each team member will receive a commemorative t-shirt for the event, but shirts will not be available until after the event. You will be notified when the shirts are in to arrange for pickup.
If you are interested in entering a team, please fill out the enclosed registration and return it to the Clarion Area Chamber office by Wednesday, September 21 or contact Tracy at the Chamber office at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
UPMC “Classic Rock Concert”
The “UPMC Classic Rock Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00. This year we are featuring “Uptown Classic Hits.”
The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sunday, September 25
“Autorama Cruise-In”
Rain or shine, shades or umbrellas – the “Autorama Cruise In” sponsored in part by First Energy will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event takes place on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd to 8th Avenues. Make sure to set aside this day for tons of fun and excitement! All vehicle makes, years, and models are accepted.
Pre-registration at $5 per vehicle is available online at www.clarionpa.com until September 22nd. Day of show entrants are welcome, starting at 9:00 am at $10 per vehicle. We also ask that you bring along a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
UFP Parker, LLC “Motorcycle Show”
The 23rd Annual UFP Parker, LLC Motorcycle Show will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. All makes, models, and classes are welcome!
The show takes place on Main Street in Clarion from 7th Avenue to Weaver Place. Parking begins at 9:00 a.m. Registration will be available the day of the event with no fee to register.
Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. will also be giving away one boys’ and one girls’ bicycles during the event. Children ages 6 – 14 are eligible for the drawing, which will be held at 4:00 p.m. There is no cost to enter the giveaway; however, winners must be present in order to claim the bicycles. The first 50 registered motorcycle participants will receive free patches.
Trophies will be awarded although a non-perishable food item is required at registration to be considered for judging. All food donations benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
PNC Bank “Junior Olympics”
The PNC Bank “Junior Olympics” returns for the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, once again on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Children between the ages of 5-12 who live in or attend school in Clarion County are invited to go for the gold in this fun event!
Participants will compete against each other within the same age and gender groups. Each child will participate in four events–Standing Long Jump, Dash, Softball Throw, and the Modified Javelin Throw. The top 3 performers in each event (for the age and gender category) will receive a medal. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.
Do not miss your chance to make your “Junior Olympics” dreams come true! The games will be held at the PennWest Clariony Memorial Stadium from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm with sign-in beginning at 12:30 pm. Members of PNC Bank will be handing out medals and other community volunteers will be helping at the day’s events.
Pre-registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com at $3.00 per child. For more information about the event or how to register your child, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] While the event is free for attendees, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
Bountiful Harvest Pie and Bake Sale
A bountiful harvest pie and bake sale will be held on the Immaculate Conception School front parking lot on Sunday, September 25, during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. A vast array of homemade goods from pies to delicacies will be available. Proceeds benefit the I.C. School PTO. The sale will be held from 8:00 a.m. until sell-out. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 105 or email [email protected]
Monday, September 26
PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night”
The opening PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 26th, 2022, during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Cultural Night Introductions and Remarks immediately followed by Gravel Lick. Gravel Lick is an all-female Clarion-based acoustic band. These four women come from diverse backgrounds including country dance, classical violin, and old-time gospel. They bring this all together along with a little pop of music to entertain crowds with their “bluegrass with a kick!”
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Tuesday, September 27
Clarion County Community Bank “Woodstock” Drop Off Day
Join C-93 Radio on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM for the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” drop off day. The collection drive will be held at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM throughout the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Food donations can be dropped off between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day of the festival.
For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways in which you can donate, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
BHS Women’s Care associates and BHS Pediatrics “Kiddies Parade”
Be sure to bring the little ones to the BHS Women’s Care Associates & BHS Pediatrics “Kiddies Parade” on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, (rain date September 28, 2022) during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
This event is a favorite for kids of all ages! The parade steps-off at 6:00 pm, taking Main Street to 5th Avenue, to the courthouse. Awards will be given immediately following the parade, in front of the courthouse.
To register for the parade, visit www.clarionpa.com. Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night”
Night two of the PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will feature Simple Gifts on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, beginning at 7:00 pm. Two women plus twelve instruments equals one good time when Simple Gifts takes the stage. Drawing on an impressive variety of ethnic folk styles, this award-winning duo plays everything from lively Irish jigs and down-home American reels to hard-driving Klezmer frailachs and haunting Gypsy melodies, spicing the mix with the distinctive rhythms of Balkan dance music, the lush sounds of Scandinavian twin fiddling, and original compositions written in a traditional style.
For more information about this event, please contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Wednesday, September 28
Downtown Deals Days – Shop Often, Shop Local
On Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29, 2022, be sure to make a trip to downtown Clarion from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm for Downtown Deal Days! The Main Street merchants invite you to come and discover great bargains during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Come to Clarion and see all that our downtown merchants have to offer – support your local businesses!
PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night”
The third PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™ and will feature The Tamburitzans.
For more than 80 years the Tamburitzans have delighted audiences around the globe and are indeed a Pittsburgh treasure! The Tamburitzans are dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritage through entertaining performances. Their repertoire includes a wide variety of folk dance and music.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Thursday, September 29
Downtown Deals Days – Shop Often, Shop Local
PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night”
The fourth and final PennWest Clarion University and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse from 7:00 pm (immediately following the Clarion University Homecoming “Pep Rally”) on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
The PennWest Clarion Pep Rally will be followed by Live Band Karaoke. Combining the silly fun of karaoke with the energy of a live rock band, Live Band Karaoke allows anyone to fulfill their rock and roll fantasy. Live Band Karaoke provides lyric sheets for any song on the list. There are tons of songs to choose from covering all areas of rock and roll providing something for everyone!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
PennWest Clarion Homecoming “Pep Rally”
The PennWest Clarion Homecoming Pep Rally will take place on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7pm, in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. Homecoming Court will be announced and the crowd will be introduced to various university groups and athletic teams.
Friday, September 30
Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day”
Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day” will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, on Main Street in Clarion from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Handmade and homemade crafts and goods will be the feature of the day, along with food, from over 250 crafters. Whether looking for home décor, a special gift, or good eats, you’ll have a good time at the Kronospan USA “Farmers & Crafters Day”.
Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
Autumn Leaf Festival™ Parking
Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, September 30, 2022 all day and Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 7am until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 105 or email [email protected] .
Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft Show
The Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft show will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm in the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center. For more information, email [email protected], or call 814-226-8433 ext 105.
Immaculate Conception PTO Concession Stand
The Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria will be open on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 7:00 am till 3:00 p.m. or sell out. Come and enjoy a variety of homemade foods, including homemade soups, sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods. For more information, email [email protected] or call 814-226-8433 ext 105.
Friday Night Concert Featuring “Legends”
On Friday, September 30th, make your way to downtown Clarion as we bring back the Friday Night Concert featuring “Legends”. The concert will be held in front of the Courthouse beginning at 7:30 pm and is sponsored by UPMC. This event is free for all to attend.
Legends started out as a Clarion-Limestone faculty band and have evolved into a band that plays commercial ventures and fundraising benefits. They play classic rock from the 60’s to the present.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food concessions throughout the evening. Make sure to bring your lawn chair, and settle in for an evening of great music and fun!
Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
Saturday, October 1
Eggs with Ernie
Join us for some mid-morning breakfast bites with your favorite Eagle, Ernie! Gather with friends and family to celebrate Homecoming 2022 with fun, family-friendly activities, information tables from various areas on campus & more
Stop by and pick up your commemorative 2022 Homecoming pin and other Clarion University giveaways.
Eggs with Ernie will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Walter Hart Chapel parking lot on the PennWest Clarion Campus from 10:00 am to 12 Noon.
For more information, please call 814-393-2572.
Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade”
Join the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, as it celebrates all Clarion has to be proud of during the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 1st, 2022. The parade will showcase marching bands, floats, and organizations of the grandest kind! The parade steps off at 12:00 pm on Main Street in Clarion. For this year’s parade our Honorary Grand Marshall is Dan Shofestall and our Grand Marshall is Jean Smith!
Reserved seats are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, 650 Main Street, for $9.00 each.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
Eagle End Zone Alumni Party
Come to the Eagle Endzone on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm and join fellow alumni as we cheer on our Golden Eagles to a homecoming victory against the California Vulcans at PennWest Clarion Memorial Stadium.
Pre-register online at www.clarion.edu/homecoming. The cost is $20 which includes game ticket, food and beverages through half-time. For more information call 814-393-1784.
PennWest Clarion Homecoming Football Game
The PennWest Clarion Homecoming Football Game will be held at the university’s Memorial Stadium at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 1st, 2022. Come out and watch the Golden Eagles take on the California Vulcans!
For more information, contact 814-393-2423.
“Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center Wild World of Animals Show”
The “Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center Wild World of Animals Show” will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
The show features a variety of animals, such as reptiles, birds, and mammals. You may see an American alligator, alligator snapping turtle, albino monocle cobra, European eagle owl, blue and gold macaw, opossum, binturong, spot-nose guenon monkey, African spotted leopard, or maybe a hyena.
You won’t want to miss this family event—it’s educational entertainment! While the show is free, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
First United National Bank “Oldies Concert”
The First United National Bank “Oldies Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Returning to perform for this year’s concert is oldies band “American Pie.”
The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sunday, October 2
LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show”
Are you a tractor and farm equipment enthusiast? Then make plans to attend the LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show” during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™!
This year’s show will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 12 Noon to 5:00 pm on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue. All farm-related displays are welcome including farm tractors, garden & lawn implement, hit & miss engines, toys, and more! Registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com or on the day of the event. There is no fee to register. Trophies will be awarded in several classes.
There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this year’s show! This year the crowd will be entertained by The Route 8 Band, playing a mix of country, rock and blues appealing to a variety of audiences.
Although a FREE event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.
Free Flu Shots for Veterans
The Butler VA Healthcare System will be offering free flu vaccinations to anyone who served in the U.S. Military on Saturday, October 2nd from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the American Legion Post 66, 530 Main Street, Clarion.
No appointment need, just walk-in. For more information and/or questions, please call Paula McCarl at the Butler VA at (878) 271-6492.
It is recommended that all veterans not registered with the VA call Paula for more information and to register.
Weeklong Activities
63rd Annual Clarion County Arts Council Reception and Art Show
The public is invited to the 63rd Annual Clarion County Arts Council Reception and Art Show, to be held September 24 – October 2, 2022, in the Main Street Center. The hours of operation for the show are Monday through Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
This year’s opening reception will be held on Friday, September 23 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Main Street Center, 516 Main Street.
Early Bird Registration is currently open and will close September 10 at 5:00 P.M. Application, entry fee and artwork must be received by September 10 and the fee is $15 for first entry and $10 for the second entry. Limit two entries.
After September 10, entries will be accepted at the Main Street Center on Saturday, September 17 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Application, entry fee and artwork must be received along with entry fee of $25 for first entry and $15 for second entry. Limit two entries.
You must complete the application form when submitting your artwork.
Applications will be available online at their facebook page, via email, and via regular mail upon request and also at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry office.
For more information and or to download the Art Show Entry Form, please contact Taylor Banner at [email protected] or email her at [email protected]
The Clarion County Arts Council provides arts exposure and activities for the region. For the most up-to-date information on all activities, check out the Clarion County Arts Council’s Facebook page.
Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit
The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:
Sunday, September 25th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Tuesday, September 27th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Wednesday, September 28th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Thursday, September 29th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday, September 30th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 1st – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sunday, October 2nd – Noon – 4:00 pm
Hobby Shop is open to the public.
The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.
Souvenirs and Information
Souvenirs and information for the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, can be obtained at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 650 Main Street or at the Chamber merchandise trailer which will be set up throughout the week on the Clarion County Courthouse lawn. Festival tumbler glasses, shot glasses, coffee mugs, 315 piece jigsaw puzzles, short sleeved and long sleeved t-shirts, and sweatshirts are available for purchase. The Chamber will also have limited quantities of past festival tumbler glasses for sale.
Young festival-goers can also receive FREE custom-designed commemorative coloring books and crayons, sponsored by UPMC, at the following family events: “Seven Mountains Media Kids’ Carnival” & “Waste Management Touch-A-Truck” (September 24), “PNC Bank Junior Olympics” (September 25), “BHS Women’s Care Associates & BHSystem Pediatrics Kiddies Parade” (September 27), “Wild World of Animals Show” sponsored by Clarion Moose Lodge 101 and Clarion Psychiatric Center (October 1), and the Coloring books sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care will also be available at the Chamber merchandise trailer.
For questions or information about the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry by phone at 814-226-9161 or e-mail [email protected] Information can also be found by logging onto www.clarionpa.com, or by visiting the festival’s Facebook page. The Clarion Area Chamber is located at 650 Main Street; hours are 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Tune into C-93 FM, 92.7 FM, G.O.A.T, 94.1 FM/ 1300 AM, BigFoot Country 102.1/101.3, Kool 103.3 FM and Froggy 98.5/95.5 FM for updates about events and live remote broadcasts throughout the festival.
Food Concessions
Be sure to bring your appetites for the food concession stands at the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™! There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, Stromboli rolls, wraps, taffy, barbecue, fresh cut fries, wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, Flavored Lemonade, Flavored Cider, Flavored Hot Chocolate drinks and more! These tempting morsels can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!
Contemporary Model Home Factory Tour
Tour the production facility and learn about the modular construction process, visit our design center and see all the products that you can choose to customize your dream home, then tour a completed home, The Essex, and see the beauty and quality you can expect in every modular home we construct.
The factory and model home is open for tours throughout the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. To tour the contemporary model home, please report to the factory first. The tours are held at 101 Southern Ave. in Strattanville, Monday, September 26th through Friday, September 30th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. For more information, please call 814-764-5555.
Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock” — “FoodStock, A Great Goal & A Great Cause”
Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” a countywide food drive that collects non-perishable, non-expired food items, benefiting local food banks. By proclamation of the Clarion County Commissioners, September is officially “FoodStock” Month in Clarion County!
Collection containers will also be available at the following businesses throughout the month of September: Applewood Chiropractic, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, BHS Primary Care (Marianne), Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, Butler Health System Pediatrics, Butler Health System Women’s Care Associates, Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Clarion County 4H / Penn State Extension, Clarion County Community Bank (Clarion, New Bethlehem & Rimersburg locations), Clarion County Housing Authority, Clarion County YMCA, Clarion Forest VNA, Clarion Free Library, Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion Mall, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Colony Homes, Dancer’s Studio, Delta Contractors, BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion, Farmers National Bank (Clarion Branch), Foxburg Free Library, Foxburg Pizza & Country Store, Gates & Burns, Holiday Financial, Kriebel Group, Main Street Center, Palmer’s Country Store, Phoenix Rehabilitation, Ramada By Wyndham, Rimersburg Senior Center, S&T Bank, Siegel’s Insurance/Smather’s Insurance, Strattanville Borough, Structural Modulars, Tom’s Riverside (Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg locations), Training Towards Self Reliance, and Zacherl Motors.
Donations can also be dropped off at our official “FoodStock” headquarters location, Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM during the entire week of the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
During the last week of September, several groups will be distributing food collection bags in the Clarion, Knox, Rimersburg, Sligo, and Strattanville areas. Watch for them beginning September 11th. The bags will have tags on them letting you know who your volunteer group is and when they will be back around to collect the filled bags.
For more information on the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock” and other ways to donate, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery
Join Deer Creek Winery during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for live music, wine and food at Clarion’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.
Welcome New Sponsors
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry would like to welcome this year’s new sponsors for the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
They include:
- Land Pro is this year’s sponsor for the “Antique Tractor Show”
- Pennsylvania’s Home Protections, LLC is a supporting sponsor for this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival.
For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber office at (814) 226-9161 or [email protected]
