State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident in Clarion Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence in Clarion Township for a domestic incident.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:07 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14.

The victim is a 24-year-old female, of Clarion.

Traffic Stop Results in DUI, Drug Charges

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan near Twin Church Road and Trailer Lane, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20.

Police say the operator—a 59-year-old Clarion man—showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug and other drug-related offenses.

Limestone Man Accused of DUI in Clarion Borough

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2022 Ram 1500 on Greenville Avenue, near George Road, in Clarion Borough, for traffic violations at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.

Police say the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The arrestee is listed as a known 54-year-old Limestone man.

