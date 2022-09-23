 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident in Clarion Township

Friday, September 23, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence in Clarion Township for a domestic incident.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:07 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14.

The victim is a 24-year-old female, of Clarion.

Traffic Stop Results in DUI, Drug Charges

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan near Twin Church Road and Trailer Lane, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20.

Police say the operator—a 59-year-old Clarion man—showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug and other drug-related offenses.

Limestone Man Accused of DUI in Clarion Borough

Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2022 Ram 1500 on Greenville Avenue, near George Road, in Clarion Borough, for traffic violations at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.

Police say the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The arrestee is listed as a known 54-year-old Limestone man.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

