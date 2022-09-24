The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Isolated showers between 4am and 5am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8am, then occasional showers between 8am and 11am, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 66. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

