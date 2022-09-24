Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side.

Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook.

She was a sweet and loving girl.

She enjoyed cuddles from her Mom and Dad.

She also loved her sister, and wondered in awe about her.

She appreciated all of the love and nurture from her nurse and friend, Shelby O’Dell.

Trips to Grandma Hoffman’s, was a beloved spot.

Visits from her Poppy Terry, and visits to her Poppy’s house to spend time with the extended Boocks family was always very important to her, especially during the holidays.

Amelia was a very brave and strong little girl who will be missed dearly!

She is survived by her parents: John and Brianna Shook; her older sister, Lily Shook all of Cranberry; her grandmothers: Patti Boocks of Sugarcreek and Cathy Pierce of Erie; her grandfather, John Shook, Sr.; and by her great grandfather, Raymond Shook both of Franklin; in addition to many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Tammy Shook; and by her grandfather, Terry Boocks.

Visitation and funeral services, with burial to follow in Perry Cemetery near Fertigs shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to her family to help defray her medical and funeral expenses.

Amelia’s parents would like to extend an extra thanks to: The Children’s Home; Ekidz Care; UPMC-Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s CICU; The Ronald McDonald House; and to all who took such great care of Amelia and her family through the years.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

