Cheryl Elizabeth Wolozyn, 74, passed away, Monday, September 19, 2022.

A native of Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Paul Nile and Evelyn Elizabeth McLaughlin.

She met the love of her life, Joe Wolozyn (USAF), and the two lived and raised their two children while living in Texas, Alabama, Delaware, and New Jersey before retiring to Garner, NC.

Throughout her career, Cheryl was a higher-education teacher at community colleges near where she and her husband were stationed, and truly enjoyed being an instructor.

She took particular interest and pleasure in helping foreign students new to the United States to become better writers in order to further their careers, and in doing so had a special, lasting impact on several individuals and their families.

During their careers, Cheryl and Joe were fortunate to be able to travel around the country, visiting all 50 states over the course of their marriage.

She was passionate

about reading, always including at least one book as part of any gift to a family member, and being genuinely excited upon receiving a new book, regardless of the topic.

Her reading interests were limitless due to an innate curiosity in anything and everything.

Joe fondly remembers Cheryl as “His Dandy Lion, the love of his life, and his best friend”.

Cheryl was very much loved by her family and returned that love in spades.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Richard Wolozyn; mother, Evelyn Elizabeth McLaughlin; daughter, Tara Wolozyn and husband, Steve Tiver; son, David Wolozyn and wife, Kim Wolozyn; grandson, Cole Wolozyn; lifelong friend, Gerry Winger; and Cheryl’s dog, Cooper.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Paul N. McLaughlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation in Cheryl’s memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.

