Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato & Caramelized Onion Shells

Gorgonzola cheese and sweet potatoes add a fun and flavorful twist to classic stuffed shells!

Ingredients

2 large onions, chopped

3 tablespoons butter



1 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon salt21 uncooked jumbo pasta shells1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth1 tablespoon sherry or apple cider1 teaspoon dried thyme1/2 teaspoon pepper1-1/2 cups mashed sweet potatoes1-1/2 cups (6 ounces) crumbled Gorgonzola cheese1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley1 cup turkey gravy, warmed

Directions

-In a large skillet, saute onions in butter until softened. Add garlic powder and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown, 25-30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, cook pasta shells according to package directions. Drain pasta; set aside.

-Stir the broth, sherry, thyme, and pepper into the onions. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is almost evaporated. Remove from the heat. Stir in sweet potatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.

-Spoon into shells; place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

-Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover and bake at 375° for 10-15 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve with gravy.

