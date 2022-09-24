

Donald R. Wightman, was born December 30, 1936, in Pittsburgh; he died peacefully in his Franklin home, with his wife by his side at 8:36 PM Friday, September 16, 2022.

He was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954.

In the fall of that same year, Mr. Wightman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a loadmaster.

A quiet and humble man, Don’s extreme heroic actions during the Vietnam War would go on to earn him our nation’s highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement, The Distinguished Flying Cross.

After retiring from the Air Force in 1974, MSGT Wightman worked at a variety of places in the Franklin area—most notably at Joy Manufacturing and Kapp Alloy, where he worked with his wife, Pamela J. (Haubrich) Wightman, who survives.

He is also survived by a son, Matthew Wightman and fiancé Donna Meredith of New Jersey; a daughter, Beverly Shaw of New Jersey; a grandson, Sean Wightman; and granddaughters: Lauren Wightman, Heather (Jim) Campbell, Wendy (Brian) D’Amore, and Kimberly Miller; great grandsons: Carter and Cody Campbell, Tyler D’Amore, and Jackson Miller.

Also surviving is his sister, Peggy Wightman Groth of Alaska; father-in-law, John Haubrich of Franklin; brother-in-law, Nicholas (Ellen) Haubrich of Florida; and sisters-in-law: Anita (Jeffrey) Poling of Kentucky and Wendy (Michael) McKain of Kennerdell.

He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews throughout Pennsylvania, Alaska, Florida, and Kentucky including: Jackie (Rich) Weaver; Sandy (Jeff) Oravik; Kathy (Rob) Marsten; Cindy Wightman; Linda (Curt) Dunbar; Jennipher Jenner; Alex Strawn; Tom Fidler; John (Erica) Haubrich; Todd Haubrich; Jacquelyn (Stanley) Redenz; Pete Shrock; Nicholas (Lyndsey) Haubrich, Jr.; Heather (Darren) Halliman; Nicole (Patrick) Crossley; Melanie (Brent) Loverti; Jessica (Brandon) Moore; and Jeffrey (Ayla) Poling, Jr.

Mr. Wightman was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Russell and Edna (Scholl) Wightman; a brother, Frank Wightman; a sister, Debbie Faltin; a sister-in-law, Helen Wightman; a son-in-law, Bob Shaw; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Weaver Haubrich; a brother-in-law, John Haubrich, III; and by a treasured friend, Sue Snyder.

Don made the most of every moment and every person in his life.

The line between friends and family barely existed, as he appreciated every person for the love, support, entertainment, and deep meaning they brought to his table; and though there were many seats at the table, Don was so present, interested, and respectful that each seat was the seat of honor.

Don actively pursued all of his interests throughout his brilliantly colorful life.

He was an integral part of forming the Venango Spirit Racing team and spent summers going to boat races.

He explored the winding roads of northwestern Pennsylvania and beyond on his Harley.

Most of all, Don loved soaring with the eagles overhead in his airplane.

He waved from the pilot’s seat when he swooped low to say “hi” to family and friends.

There was no shortage of fun throughout Don’s life; there was also no shortage of service to his country.

MSGT Wightman had a 20-year-long career in the U.S. Air Force resulting in a plethora of medals, citations, and awards which include briefly: The Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; The Air Force Commendation; The Vietnam Service Medal; The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; The Vietnam Service Medal; and The Air Force Longevity Service Award with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, amongst many, many others.

He served as an active member of the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin, until his health prevented him from doing so, just in the last couple years.

He was proud to serve and cherished the friendship and support he received from his fellow veterans.

The “toys”, adventures, and hobbies made for great stories and experiences—but it was the relationships Don built and nurtured that gave those things meaning.

He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1835, the Sandy Lake Sportsman’s Club, and the Izaak Walton League.

His loyalty and enthusiasm extended beyond formal groups to backyard, family cookouts and meetings of the minds in a hunting stand he built with friends.

Don’s memory will live on in the hearts and lives of all the people he cherished!

Friends may call Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 3-8 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

There will be additional viewing 9-11 AM Friday, September 30, 2022 in the funeral home; with graveside services to immediately follow, conducted with full military honors, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The Franklin VFW Post #1835, 415 9th Street, Franklin, PA 16323; The V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard, 415 9th Street, Franklin, PA; The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Jamie’s Kids, 1243 Liberty Street, Suite 301, Franklin, PA; or to Precious Paws, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

