Venango County Man Faces Over 400 Counts of Child Pornography

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – As a result of a Cyber Tipline report, a Venango County man has been charged with over 400 counts of child pornography.

Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 41-year-old John A. Spaulding, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Thursday, September 22.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:57 a.m. on April 25, 2022, the Franklin Police Department received a child pornography Cyber Tipline report generated from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) which was forwarded from the Pennsylvania State Police, Northwest Computer Crime Unit. The initial report was generated from NCMEC by service provider Snapchat, indicating a service address for a residence on Chestnut Street in Franklin.

On April 25, 2022, an officer from the Franklin Police Department reviewed the child pornography file that depicted a video of a prepubescent female juvenile having sexual intercourse with a prepubescent male juvenile being guided and assisted by an individual off camera. After a review of said video, it was obviously apparent that this was child pornography, which had appeared to have been professionally produced, according to the complaint.

Officers from the Franklin Police Department went to the residence on Chestnut Street and spoke to a known woman who informed officers that John Spaulding resides in the back room of the residence and that he had been residing there since sometime in June of 2021. Officers then made contact with John Spaulding in his room of the residence. When Spaulding was asked what access he had to computers, he stated just his phone and pulled a phone out from underneath a pillow beside him.

Spaulding then asked the officers why, and they informed him that the Franklin Police Department had received a child pornography tip that had originated from what was believed to have been his Snapchat account from the residence on Chestnut Street. Spaulding stated that it was not from his Snapchat account. One of the officers then asked him what his Snapchat screen name was, and he responded that it was “John Doe.” Spaulding was asked if he had any other Snapchat accounts, and he stated “no.” The officer then asked Spaulding if he ever remembered receiving anything inappropriate that could be considered child porn that someone had sent him, and he stated “yes.” When asked who sent it to him, he responded that he did not know, stating that there were all kinds of pedophiles on there, and added that a lot of times he likes to “set them up,” according to the complaint.

Spaulding stated that he had received pictures of minors on his phone, but stated that was not his thing, and that he is not into child porn. Spaulding then asked officers if he could show them what he was talking about and stated that he had a lot of porn pictures on his phone. The officer told Spaulding he wasn’t concerned with regular porn, and that he was concerned with child porn. Spaulding stated that if he received an image like that that he would call them out as a pedophile. Spaulding was then asked if he remembered back in January of this year, either on the 18th or the 31st to be exact, and if he received a video of a male juvenile having sex with a female juvenile, and he stated “no,” but that his memory was not all that good due to him getting older. The officer stated that he would remember if he had received something like that. Spaulding stated that he had received pictures of minor girls but that he did not remember a video of them having sex, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, it was learned that Spaulding had two cellular phones, and a search warrant was obtained to examine the phones’ data which included deleted data. The forensic search recovered 38 child pornography video files and 389 child pornography images.

Along with the child pornography images and videos that had been recovered, there were also screenshots of chats and messages of a sexual nature that Spaulding had with alleged minors– including one of which a juvenile female was 11 years old and Spaulding stated he was 26 years old. Spaulding had sent her a picture of his penis, according to the complaint.

Spaulding was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, in front of Judge Kirtland on the following charges:

– Child Pornography, Felony 2 (427 counts)

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

