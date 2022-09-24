Jane E. Kinzey, 86, of Clarion, formerly of Limestone, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Born in Summerville on January 4, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Henry Schreckengost and Dorothy Plyler Wolfe.

On May 1, 1954 in Cumberland, Maryland she married Robert E. Kinzey, Sr. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2005.

She was a member of Summerville Church of Christ and in the past she had worked at Brookville Glove, Sylvania, retiring from O-I.

Her pastimes included crocheting and quilting, but she made the BEST peanut butter fudge.

Those surviving are her son, Robert E. Kinzey; her daughters, Debra (William) Zentner and Diana Smith; her brother, Jack (Donna Rae) Schreckengost; her half brothers, Wayne (Becky) Wolfe and John (Jody) Wolfe; as well as 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Henry Schreckengost.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11AM at the funeral home with Mike Smith, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Cemetery, Strattanville, Clarion County.

