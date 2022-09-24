Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 A.M., Thursday September 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot.

Born in Franklin on October 22, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Russell and Doris Woods McKain.

She was a 1970 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Pam was married to John Viele on July 26, 1976 and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2012.

Surviving are two children, John E. Viele and his wife Stephanie of Franklin and Yolanda E. Fitzgerald and her husband Gary of Franklin; six grandchildren, Stephen Viele, Dakota Viele, Paige Viele, Kassidy Clark, Austin Clark and Gage Clark and three great-grandchildren, Mollie Viele, Levi Griffen and Bryson Clark.

Also surviving are four siblings, Karen McKain of Pittsburgh, Chuck McKain and his wife Cindy of Franklin, Mark McKain and his wife Rose of Kernersville, NC and Holly Benton and her spouse Jamie of Pittsburgh and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 P.M. on Tuesday at Graham Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with Pam’s funeral expenses.

