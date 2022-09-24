PennDOT Invites Pennsylvanians to Share Feedback on Construction, Maintenance Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey. The public can take the survey through October 14 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022PDConstruction.

“PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Our annual surveys help us look for educational opportunities and gauge perception and performance across the state.”

The 24-question survey asks respondents how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

