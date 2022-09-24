Police Apprehend Clarion Woman Wanted on Child Endangerment Charges

According to a criminal complaint, an officer with the Clarion Borough Police Department was on patrol and traveling west on Veteran Drive, around 3:10 p.m. on September 21, when he spotted Tunnell Hinderliter walking on the side of the road.

Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Tunnell Pauline Hinderliter , on Thursday, September 22, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police have apprehended a Clarion woman accused of child endangerment and other offenses.

After a brief search of the area, police observed Hinderliter coming out of a set of apartments. The officer made contact and informed Hinderliter that she has active warrants and is under arrest.

At that point, Hinderliter was asked to drop a backpack she was wearing. She took the backpack off, sat it on the ground and placed her hands on the hood of the vehicle when the officer bent down to grab the bag. Once the officer bent down, Hinderliter took off on foot, the complaint indicates.

A foot chase ensued, which ended in a parking lot on Agway Lane when the officer was “able to reach out and grab Hinderliter’s hair and drag her down from behind,” according to the complaint.

Hinderliter was taken into custody, and officers searched her person and backpack, incident to arrest. Officers discovered 48 Neurontin pills inside a cloth bag inside the backpack, the complaint states.

During an interview with police, Hinderliter apologized for running and stated she has “never done that before,” and that she didn’t know what she was thinking, according to the complaint.

Hinderliter was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on September 22 on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Flight To Avoid Appreh/Trial/Punish, Felony 3

– Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, October 4, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

