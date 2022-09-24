SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help.
Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
The ligaments on the outer (lateral) side of the ankle are the ones most commonly injured. Ligaments on the inner (medial) side of the ankle, or above the ankle bone, can also be sprained, but are injured less frequently.
An ankle sprain usually takes between two weeks to two months to heal. The ankle will feel better after a few weeks and be fully strengthened in a few months. A severely sprained ligament, however, can take nine months to a year to heal.
Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured. In fact, 73% of people who have sprained an ankle once are likely to do so again. Re-injury is especially likely if muscle strength and balance are not fully restored to, or improved beyond, pre-injury levels.
A physical evaluation performed by a skilled Physical Therapist at West Park Rehab can help identify the source of joint stiffness. The accuracy of that information can be improved with the addition of a Musculoskeletal Ultrasound.
Beth Carr, DPT is the Musculoskeletal Fellow at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics who performs these tests at our Franklin office. These tests are covered by insurance and oftentimes do not need authorization. These tests are exceptionally helpful when an MRI is not authorized by the insurance. These tests can be performed and interpreted at West Park Rehab.
Request an appointment for a Physical Therapy evaluation at West Park Rehab and get the help you need.
You can request an appointment using this link. https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer
Or call West Park offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca at 814-493-8631.
