State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose

Saturday, September 24, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

trooper - policeVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Bad Checks in Emlenton Borough

State Police in Franklin responded to reports of bad checks at a lumber company in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, on September 22.

It was determined that a bad check was written by an individual to pay the local business on July 29 around 10:10 a.m.

The case remains under investigation.

Overdose in Cornplanter Township

On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was found laying in the yard in the 300 block of Oak Road.

Cornplanter Fire Department was called to transport the man to UPMC Northwest for a possible overdose and unconsciousness.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP released the above reports on Friday, September 23, 2022.


PSP released the above reports on Friday, September 23, 2022.

