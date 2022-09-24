State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Bad Checks in Emlenton Borough

State Police in Franklin responded to reports of bad checks at a lumber company in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, on September 22.

It was determined that a bad check was written by an individual to pay the local business on July 29 around 10:10 a.m.

The case remains under investigation.

Overdose in Cornplanter Township

On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was found laying in the yard in the 300 block of Oak Road.

Cornplanter Fire Department was called to transport the man to UPMC Northwest for a possible overdose and unconsciousness.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP released the above reports on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.