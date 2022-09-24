Steven Andrew Mason, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 8:52 pm on Monday, September 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born in Franklin on August 28, 1947, he was a son of the late Homer R. and Pauline E. (Marczak) Mason.

Steve attended Venango Christian, Clarion and Franklin High Schools.

He also attended the University of Pittsburgh, and graduated from Fordham University in NYC, with a BA in Social Science, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Philosophy and Social Science.

Steve lived a fascinating life, starting with a 30-year span in New York City at the age of 20.

He had a passion for city life, Broadway musicals, concerts, art galleries, restaurants, and the people he encountered there.

He would often regale his friends and relatives with stories from his time spent in the Big Apple.

While in New York, he worked for BCI Talent Payment Inc., as a Supervisor of Client Services, Operations and Administration.

He then served as a Consultant for Broadcast Business Affairs in the advertising/entertainment business.

At these jobs, he was introduced to the scene of upcoming Broadway and TV actors.

He would often visit Studio 54 where the likes of Liza Minelli and Andy Warhol were dancing the night away.

He took it all in.

He attended many original Broadway openings, including Sondheim’s “Company”, “A Little Night Music”, and “A Chorus Line”, to name a few.

Steve’s other employment experiences ranged from lobbying for patients’ rights to managing a men’s shelter, as well as caring for elderly and terminally ill patients.

He volunteered his life skills and time to various boards in Venango and Crawford Counties, representing the underserved and vulnerable.

Throughout his life, he took many trips abroad, including to England, France, the Czech Republic and other European countries.

He enjoyed experiencing different cultures.

In 2010, Steve and his aging mother moved from Erie back to their hometown where they purchased a home in Franklin’s historic Miller Park.

While there, he founded and chaired the Miller Park Community Conservancy, securing grants as he advocated for the preservation of the 1800s neighborhood created by oil baron General Charles Miller.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sadly losing his father at the age of 10.

His beloved grandparents, Andrew and Helen Marczak, helped his widowed mother to raise Steve and his younger brother, Tommy.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas Mason (wife, Lori) of South Carolina, nieces Melissa Robinson, Jaime Boutwell and Katherine May, his Aunt Marie Marczak of Oil City, his dear cousin Gaye Raymond of California, several other cousins, and close friends Stephen and Beth West of Franklin.

Steve enjoyed many good conversations regarding politics, current events, movies, history and his hometown of Franklin.

He will always be remembered fondly for his generosity, loving heart, bright mind and robust laugh.

He will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Cemetery with his parents.

Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to: The Barrow-Civic Theatre – 1223 Liberty St., Franklin or Precious Paws Animal Rescue – 720 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

