Today – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then a chance of showers between 3pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 62. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Low around 46. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

