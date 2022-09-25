All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Eugene Sheffer
Eugene Sheffer served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Eugene C. Sheffer
Born: November 11, 1932
Died: September 2, 2022
Hometown: Clarion County and Venango County
Branch: U.S. Army
Eugene proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War Era.
He also served the community through his membership with Rocky Grove Ave Presbyterian Church and his volunteer work with the Rocky Grove Fire Department.
Military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard following his funeral services.
Eugene will be laid to rest at the Sunset Memorial Hill Gardens in Seneca.
