Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Soft Raisin Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup water

2 cups raisins



1 cup shortening1-3/4 cups sugar2 large eggs1 teaspoon vanilla extract3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-Combine water and raisins in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook for 3 minutes; remove from the heat and let cool (do not drain).

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in nuts and raisins.

-Drop by teaspoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

