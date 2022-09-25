Scenes from Clarion Forest VNA’s 26th Ladies Golf Outing in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott
Sunday, September 25, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Forest VNA 26th Ladies Golf Outing was held on September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott, a beloved coworker who passed away earlier this year. Photos by Matt Long.
To view more photos from Clarion Forest VNA’s 26th Ladies Golf Outing, visit the VNA’s Facebook page here.
