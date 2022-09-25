 

Scenes from Clarion Forest VNA’s 26th Ladies Golf Outing in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott

Sunday, September 25, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

308055629_6165849183431791_1764856724235582874_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Forest VNA 26th Ladies Golf Outing was held on September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott, a beloved coworker who passed away earlier this year. Photos by Matt Long.

308065288_6165846826765360_145698546989684353_n

308161081_6165845313432178_494856023062908908_n

308388520_6165848660098510_1130065895863924067_n

308100969_6165848883431821_307314603045884455_n

308039015_6165853033431406_2937432751457313423_n

307987560_6165846606765382_4414255006511126354_n

308001148_6165850363431673_1109375591888024563_n

308088457_6165854463431263_2284315557410182105_n

308341515_6165849300098446_5093463546852202698_n

308189841_6165845566765486_1820838500601522991_n

307990135_6165845493432160_1368857592200228136_n

308348979_6165849273431782_3217576707444555141_n

307910951_6165848030098573_2575716850722322154_n

308112694_6165870636762979_4381459200181476193_n

To view more photos from Clarion Forest VNA’s 26th Ladies Golf Outing, visit the VNA’s Facebook page here.

