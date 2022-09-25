Stop at Deer Creek Winery on Sunday Afternoon for Live Music!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live music by Samantha Sears on Sunday afternoon!
Samantha will be performing an eclectic blend of acoustic rock with a mix of her original music and covers of her favorite songs; touching on classic rock, folk rock, alternative rock, 90’s rock, indie, pop, country, and everything in between from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.
Enjoy your lunch with a glass of Deer Creek wine, a wine slushy, or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling, or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite.
A cafe menu is available including specials of the day.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.