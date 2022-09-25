 

Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

Sunday, September 25, 2022 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

MurielCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe.

Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”

Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6 on Sunday, September 25, sometime between 3:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

No additional information has been released.


