Today – Scattered showers before 11am, then scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

