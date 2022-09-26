 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, September 26, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Scattered showers before 11am, then scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Tuesday – Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.