Clarion County Housing Authority Announces Emergency Rental Assistance Program Waiting List to Close on September 29
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Housing Authority has announced that the waiting list for ERAP 2 will be closed effective Thursday, September 29, 2022.
The Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has been successfully administering the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program (ERAP-2) since December of 2021. This program offers assistance to renters who have experienced a hardship of any kind on or after March 13, 2020.
The waiting list will be closed as of September 29, 2022.
Applicants below 50% AMI (Area Median Income) will have a preference and be assisted prior to those above the AMI. If funding is still available after all applicants below 50% AMI are assisted those above the AMI will be assisted in the order in which applications were received.
CCHRA does not anticipate reopening the waiting list, all are encouraged to apply prior to September 29, 2022, if they are in need of assistance.
Eligibility based on:
-2021 household gross income or household monthly gross income 30 days prior to the date of application must be at or below 80 percent of the area.
-Individuals below $40,800 or a family of four at $58,250
Applicants need to be Clarion County residents.
The following details are applicable for the program:
-We can pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.
-We can also pay for future rent in three months increments.
-We can assist with utility arrears and at-home energy costs, such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil.
-We can also assist with other housing costs.
-The maximum benefit is 18 months.
Interested people are encouraged to give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910 ext. 115.
More information is available on CCHA’s website: clarionhousing.com
Applications are available at the CCHA’s office located at 8 West Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214, or online at: www.compass.state.pa.us
Contact:
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
