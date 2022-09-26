Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butternut Squash Custard

Add this custard to your meal plan this week!

Ingredients

1 medium butternut squash (2 to 3 pounds), peeled, seeded, and cubed

1/2 cup all-purpose flour



1/2 cup sugar2 cups 2% milk3 large eggs2 tablespoons butter, melted1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

-Place squash in a large saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until tender, 8-10 minutes. Drain.

-In a large bowl, mash the squash with flour and sugar until blended; beat in the milk, eggs, and butter. Pour into an ungreased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining ingredients.

-Bake at 350° until the center appears set, 55-65 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.