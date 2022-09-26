Increased Training, Education Suggested for Land Development Applications

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During the Clarion County Planning Commission’s September meeting, the members heard an appeal from Alicia Ramsey of the Clarion Conservation District to consider improving education and training about what is required for various permits within Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Alicia Ramsey, of the Clarion Conservation District, suggests increasing training and education for land development applications.)

Ramsey works with Clarion County’s Dirt and Gravel Road (DGLVR) program that provides funding to townships and eligible applicants to eliminate stream pollution caused by dust and sediment from unpaved roads and the dirt and gravel.

‘I’ve only been there about three years, but through that time I’ve had several inquiries and concerns regarding land development in general stormwater issues and planning related questions from both landowners and municipalities and even some contractors that I’ve worked with,” Ramsey said.

In order to prepare a land development application for the planning commission, approvals must also be received from the Clarion Conservation District, stormwater management, and municipalities. In some cases, property owners may also use consultants to help prepare the contracts.

Ramsey proposed more education for those involved so that all are working with the same set of rules.

“With all that being said and these are all fabulous ideas, but we’ve had similar discussions in the past about various municipalities and townships doing things differently,” said Planning Director Kristi Amato.

“If we come up with a plan or training moving forward, and we put the offer out there for that training and five out of 50 people show up, what are the implications for the 45 out of the five that don’t show up that continue to be infraction moving forward?”

There was a general agreement on improving the education process and making it more transparent for everybody involved. At some juncture, there may be some negative implications for not taking the necessary training classes or meetings.

“We just have to remember that we can only do so much,” said Amato. “We can work with Bureau Veritas as much as we can, but they’re their own business, and they’re not working for the county. They’re not working for the Planning Department, nor are they working for the Conservation District.”

Bureau Veritas is a private company working for some municipalities in Pennsylvania. code standards required in building structures. Some smaller townships have fewer staff members that cannot deal with anything outside of roads.

Ramsey was scheduled to speak the next day at the annual meeting of the Clarion Township supervisors and discuss the possibility of groups working together for more training and preparing land development applications.

Cooperation between the Clarion Conservation District and Clarion County Planning Commission should not be a problem because two of the planning commission members, Eugene Metcalf and Keith Decker, also serve as board members of the conservation district, a chairman and vice chairman. Other members include Nancy Kadunce, Tabassam Shah, Andy Turner, Hunter McClelland, and Wayne Brosius.

Under new business, the Planning Commission approved the following items:

• Proposed 3,456 Square Foot Building Addition Land Development Application – Preliminary Approval for Ann Zehr in Licking Township;

• A 1,500 Square Foot Building Addition Modification Application – Section 315 (C) (2) – Relief from Minimum 40′ Side Setback Distance and final approval for Robert A. Forell in Paint Township and final approval for Robert A. Forell, a 6,000 Square Foot Gymnasium with 432 Square Foot Breezeway Land Development Application; and

• Final approval for Dr. Cheryl E. Crawford for Additional Parking Area & Access Ramp Land Development Application in Paint Township.

Planning Commission members attending the meeting included Keith Decker, Hugh Henry, Eugene E. Metcalf, Fred Anderson, Eugene M. Lerch, Roger M. Nulph, and Tom J. Spence.

