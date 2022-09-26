Mary Anne Gibson, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family by her side September 21, 2022 in her Chesapeake, VA home.

She was born April 13, 1932 in Hardinsburg, KY, the second youngest of 5 children, to Joseph Paul and Mary (Livers) Mattingly.

Her parents and siblings John Ed, Pat, and Leo Mattingly, and Jonell (Mattingly) Hardesty all preceded her in death.

She was married to her beloved husband Robert B. Gibson, Jr for over 55 years until his death in 2013.

A devoted wife, she loved her Bobby and their 30 year Navy life together.

They enjoyed many years of retired life in the home they built in Tionesta, PA, and traveling the country in an RV where she never met a stranger.

Playing bridge, handiwork, reading, and volunteering at the Tionesta library were some of her favorite pastimes.

She’ll be remembered for her unique gifts of handiwork, colorful clothes, and wonderful jewelry that matched her outgoing personality.

She is survived by her only child, R. Byron Gibson, III of Chesapeake, his wife Sayuri Scarlett Gibson, and two grandchildren Brooke Marion Gibson and R. Byron Gibson, IV, as well as nieces and nephews Ricky (Missy) Mattingly, Steve (Kathy) Mattingly, Diane (Phil) Gerrow, Brenda (Vince) Emmett, Sharon Mattingly, Jill (Hardesty) Grubbs and Jean (Hardesty) Henle of KY, and Scott (Sue) Briggs, Barbara Briggs, and Bob (Kathy) Briggs of PA.

She will be cremated and intured with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.hdoliver.com.

