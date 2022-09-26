Missing 82-Year-Old Man Found Dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State Police have confirmed that 82-year-old Michael Brudnock was found dead following an extensive search in Jefferson County.

“Mr. Brudnock was located deceased with no foul play suspected,” said Punxsutawney-based State Police in release issued on Monday afternoon.

Brudnock, of the Punxsutawney area, had last been seen September 18 around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Crawfordtown Road and State Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

Various law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and search and rescue teams scoured the area on Sunday looking for Brudnock.

Police said the case will remain open pending further investigation.

