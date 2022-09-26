Police: Distracted Driver Crashes Vehicle into Creek Bed in Bradys Bend Township

BRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle ended up in a creek bed due to a distracted driver in Bradys Bend Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this crash happened on Cove Run Road, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, at 5:13 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

Police say a 2005 Nissan Titan was traveling south on Cove Run Road, which is a gravel road with no shoulder or guide rail and drops off abruptly into a creek bed, while the operator of the vehicle was talking to an occupant and trying to plug in his phone.

According to police, the vehicle got close to the berm, and it gave out, causing the vehicle to land on the passenger side in the creek bed.

The vehicle was able to be pulled out of the creek bed by Seybert’s Auto Services with minimal damage. It was driven from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the operator of the vehicle was using his seat belt.

Police did not release the names of the occupants.

