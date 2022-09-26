Police Release Details of Vehicle vs Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus tractor-trailer crash that happened along Interstate 80 in Richland Township on September 14.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 59.0, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 21-year-old Kohl Kellogg, of Erie, was traveling east in the right lane of I-80 while a 2018 Freightliner Truck Tractor operated by 42-year-old Dickstar O. Nyabate, of Brooklyn Park, MI, was also traveling east in the left lane of I-80.

According to police, Kellogg entered the left lane without clearance and struck Nyabate’s tractor-trailer in its right front bumper. The impact caused Kellogg to lose control of his vehicle before traveling down an embankment on the right side, where it came to a final rest.

Nyabate was treated for suspected minor injuries by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Kellogg was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, Kellogg was cited with a traffic violation.

Emlenton Fire Department and Frye’s Garage assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

