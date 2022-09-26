 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Vehicle vs Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

Monday, September 26, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus tractor-trailer crash that happened along Interstate 80 in Richland Township on September 14. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 59.0, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 21-year-old Kohl Kellogg, of Erie, was traveling east in the right lane of I-80 while a 2018 Freightliner Truck Tractor operated by 42-year-old Dickstar O. Nyabate, of Brooklyn Park, MI, was also traveling east in the left lane of I-80.

According to police, Kellogg entered the left lane without clearance and struck Nyabate’s tractor-trailer in its right front bumper. The impact caused Kellogg to lose control of his vehicle before traveling down an embankment on the right side, where it came to a final rest.

Nyabate was treated for suspected minor injuries by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Kellogg was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, Kellogg was cited with a traffic violation.

Emlenton Fire Department and Frye’s Garage assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, September 24, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.