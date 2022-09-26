Sandra L. Hutchinson, of Delevan, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence, at the age of 84.

She was born on August 25, 1938 in Oil City, PA, a daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Blake) Simpson.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Arcade and St. Philomena’s Church in Franklinville.

She enjoyed cooking, crafting and spending time with her family and her pets.

She was also an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan.

She had retired from Motorola in Elma and then worked at Prestolite in Arcade.

She was also the former deli manager at Loblaw’s and then Bells Supermarket in Yorkshire.

Her husband, Terrance “Terry” Hutchinson who she married on May 7, 1955 in Oil City, PA, passed away on July 14, 1990.

She is survived by her children: Therese (Jeff) Peterson of Franklinville, Debbie (Leonard) Kratzer of Raleigh, NC and Lorie (Erich) Schenk of Machias; her sister, Margie Daugherty of Oil City, PA; also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her children: Dewayne Hutchinson and Robert “Hutch” (Dianne) Hutchinson; her siblings: Joan McGinty, Mary Villar, Chuck Simpson, Bob Miller; her half-brother, Joe Simpson and her life long partner, Dick Sanders.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 4-8pm and Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 3-7pm at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10am at St. Mary’s Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade with Rev. Joseph Gullo officiating. Interment will be held in Delevan Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

