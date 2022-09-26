Say What?!: Deer Rescued from Mesh Hammock in the Florida Keys

MONROE CO., Florida – Sheriff’s deputies in Florida came to the rescue of a deer found entangled in a mesh hammock.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Deputies Jonathan Lane and Ty Torres responded on Thursday when Larry Tinkler of Gary’s Plumbing and Fire called to report a key deer was entangled in a mesh hammock on Big Pine Key.

