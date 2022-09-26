 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dog Bite Involving 10-Year-Old Boy in Salem Township

Monday, September 26, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Troopers Investigating Dog Bite Involving 10-Year-Old Boy in Salem Township

PSP Clarion investigated a dog bite that occurred on Wesner Lane in Salem Township, Clarion County, around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

Police say the victim is a 10-year-old Knox male.

The arrestee is listed as a known 32-year-old Knox man.

Troopers Discover Stolen Trailer

On September 15, around 7:00 a.m., PSP Clarion recovered a 53’ semi-trailer stemming from an MCSAP inspection on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the trailer was found to be reported stolen out of Lake Katrine, New York.

The victim is listed as Progressive Casualty Insurance Company.

Local Business Cited for Failing to Control False Alarms

Clarion-based State Police have cited a local business for repeated false alarms over the course of this past year.

Police say Enterprise Rent-A-Car, located along South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Township, was cited for failing to control false alarms.

PSP responded to 22 false alarms within a 12-month period, police say.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

