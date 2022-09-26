 

Police Continue Search for Missing 82-Year-Old Man

Monday, September 26, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

missing-man-jefferson-countyJEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities in Jefferson County continue to search for a missing 82-year-old man.

Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Brudnock, of Adrian, was last seen September 18 around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Crawfordtown Road and State Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.

Brudnock is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has white/grey hair and blue eyes.

Various law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and search and rescue teams scoured the area on Sunday looking for Brudnock but were unsuccessful.

Brudnock is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


