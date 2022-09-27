2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced

exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest.

Clarion County

Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley High School this year, and Taylyn Bladel started her 4th-grade year at Redbank Valley Intermediate! Their photo was submitted by Casey Weaver.

Venango County

Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon.

Jefferson County

Mom was away for work, so Dad was in charge of this year’s back-to-school pictures! These girls started back to 3rd and 6th grade at Brookville. Their photos were submitted by Ben and Mollie Nixon.

Winners can claim their prize by messaging exploreClarion.com on Facebook, or by emailing [email protected]

We want to thank everyone for participating and hope you all are having a great school year!

