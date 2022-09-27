The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

