Cindy Callihan Retiring After 37 Years With Clarion County Elections

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Cindy Callihan graduated from high school in 1975 and immediately began her career working in the Clarion County Court House Elections/Voter Registration Office.

(Pictured above: Cindy Callihan, Clarion County’s Director of Elections.)

She has become the face of Clarion County elections, but she recently announced her intention to retire, effective Friday, Sept. 29, 2022.

“Retiring from this position is a very hard thing for me to do,” said Callihan. “In my 37 years of employment with Clarion County. I have been completely dedicated to my job. I have met a lot of people. Worked with the Bureau of Elections from the Department of State, many County Commissioners, Township/Borough/School officials, Political Party members, Poll Workers, State, County and Local candidates, voters, and the general public.”

It didn’t take long for Cindy to be promoted in the office. She performed Election/Voter Registration duties and also assisted part-time with clerical duties for the County Auditors, Sheriff, Prothonotary, Jury Commissioners, and Register/Recorder Offices.

In 1978, at the age of 21, she was promoted to Director of Elections.

“My office has always conducted true and fair elections. I want the voters to know that accurate and secure Clarion County Elections have always been a high priority on my list.”

Accurate and secure elections are possible with dedicated workers such as Callihan. She has seen a lot of changes in her 37 years with Clarion County. She is also remembered for her years as director of the Clarion office of the American Cancer Society.

“At the beginning at the courthouse, we had hand tabulated paper ballots. It took poll workers into the wee hours of the morning after election day to count and record votes and deliver the results back to the county.

“In the 1980s, we moved into electronic tabulation where the county scanned the paper ballots returned from the polls by use of a central tabulation scanner. Then in the 2000s, we moved into electronic touch screen tabulation. This process eliminated paper ballots.”

The county changed back to a paper-ballot system using precinct scanners in 2020.

New laws, rules, and regulations taking place over the years have created a tremendous amount of knowledge to learn, absorb, and accomplish, according to Callihan.

She said elections can become a whirlwind at times but “we always manage to get through.”

Cindy has been involved in many election-related positions.

“I was a member of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 Advisory Task Force, representing all sixth-class counties in Pennsylvania.”

Other appointments also include:

• Governor Tom Ridge appointed her as a member of the PA State Election Technology Task Force;

• Positions of Treasurer, Legislative Chair, and Chairwoman to the Western Pennsylvania Election Personnel Association. Was fundamental in developing the WPEPA;

• Member of the State Voter Registration Central Registry Task Force Committee;

• State-wide Motor Voter Act (registering to vote through the mail);

• Member of the Joint State Government Commission Advisory Task Force Committee; and

• Conducted the Voter Hall of Fame Program where voters were recognized and awarded for voting for 50 consecutive years.

Cindy is quick to point out that she has had a lot of help over the years.

“I have been truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with so many wonderful, dedicated, and caring poll workers that Clarion County is fortunate to have. I appreciate every one of them. I have built so many friendships with them. I have also worked with a lot of great election office staff. I’ve always wanted the employees to feel that they did not work ‘for’ me but ‘with’ me.”

In retirement, she is looking forward to spending more time with her family.

“This includes my husband, (Dave), daughter and son-in-law (Crystal and Shane Tharan), son (David and Ashley Callihan), and daughter and future son-in-law (Cassondra Callihan and Nicholas Ochs).

“I will also be spending a great deal of time with my grandchildren, Isabelle, Nicholas, Natalee, Aidan, Mehki, Charlotte, Lillian, Ellisyn, Issac, and Jacin.”

