Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jenna Wagner’s Ham and Potato Bake

Ingredients

5 potatoes, peeled and sliced

3 carrots, peeled and sliced



1 1/2 cups diced ham1 can cream of mushroom soupChopped onion (to taste)1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese1/4 cup milk1/8 tsp. pepper

Directions

-Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir till well coated.

-Pour into a greased 9×13″ pan.

-Cover with foil and bake at 350° for about 80-90 minutes or till vegetables are tender. Enjoy!

