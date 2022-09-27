Clarion ‘Paints the Town Gold’ In Show of Support for Golden Eagle Athletes

CLARION, Pa. – Nearly 40 local businesses throughout downtown Clarion showed their support for the Golden Eagle football team last week, decorating their windows with encouraging messages in Clarion’s “Paint the Town Gold” promotion.

The outreach started several weeks ago when members of the local business community met with Athletics Event Coordinator Joe Lopez. The group, called Destination: Downtown Clarion, is comprised of property and business owners working to promote and beautify the area. Jim Crooks, the owner of local retailer F.L. Crooks & Co., felt the meeting did much to inspire the group.

“I think the biggest thing is that the university needs to know that the community supports it, especially with what we have all gone through the last couple of years,” Crooks said. “It’s an opportunity to show that we are really one. What happens at the university affects us all in Clarion, and we appreciate everything you do.”

“We were extremely excited and pleased we would be asked to participate,” said Cindy Staley, owner of George’s Barber Shop. “It makes me extremely proud. We really want to support the university. There are a lot of students from the university that come in, we appreciate their support and want to show our support for them.”

The reaction was impressive as three dozen local businesses reached out to request art supplies provided by the athletic department. By the end of the week, nearly every storefront in downtown Clarion was adorned with Golden Eagle logos, Ernie the Eagle decorations and “Wings Up!” messages.

“It is definitely encouraging,” Crooks said. “We have really worked hard for the beautification of Main Street. A lot of businesses are investing more in their properties and making them look good, making the students feel good and making them feel like part of the community. When I see a lot of the businesses participating it reinforces the belief we are all together.”

With more room to grow in future years, businesses are encouraged to reach out to Joe Lopez if they want to participate in next year’s promotion.

