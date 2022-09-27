Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness.

She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.

Cindy was a 1981 graduate of Cranberry High School, and later graduated from Clarion University.

She had a gift and a love for music.

She sang, and played the guitar and fiddle.

Cindy enjoyed playing in several bands, and played locally with the Cailyn Tanner Band.

She recorded an album in Nashville, Tennessee.

She grew up attending Bethany E.C. Church, and was recently attending Grace E.C. Church in Nineveh.

Cindy enjoyed baking, the companionship of her dogs, and traveling, especially to Estes Park, Colorado.

When she was a teenager she enjoyed caring for her horse.

Cindy was employed as a Grand Technician for Story & Clark Piano Factory in Seneca for 22 years.

She was also co-owner and manager of Cranberry Performance Plus in Seneca, until the time of her illness.

She was married in Knox on July 25, 2020 to David Lee Waters, and he survives.

Also surviving is her father Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy of Cranberry; her mother, Carol M. Swartzfager of Seneca; two step-sons, Eric Waters and Joshua Waters; a daugther-in-law, Nikki Waters of Greeley, Colorado; and a grandson, Grayson Waters of Greeley, Colorado.

She is also survived by a brother, William Carl Phillippi; two sisters, Samantha French and her husband Bradley and Lynda Valladares and her husband Roman; her step-siblings: Becky Rankin, Rick Swartzfager and wife Belinda, Wendy Tate, and David Swartzfager; numerous nieces and nephews; her in-laws, Tony and Dorothy Davis; and a step-brother-in-law, Tony Davis Jr.

She was preceded in death by a step-son, Justin Michael Waters; her step-father, Ernest P. “Ernie” Swartzfager; and a sister-in-law, Elista Phillippi.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (Sept. 28) from 1 – 3 and 5 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held Thursday (Sept. 29) at 11 a.m. in Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road in Seneca (there will be no viewing at the church).

Rev. John Friedlund, pastor of Grace E.C. Church, will officiate.

Private interment will be in Bethany Cemetery, Salem Township, Clarion County.

Cindy’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has helped to take care of Cindy during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jenny’s Dream (Dog Rescue) 2025 Cranberry Rockland Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374; or to Grace E.C. Church (Youth Mission Trip) 2561 Grace Church Rd., Knox, PA 16232.

To express online condolences to Cindy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.