Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties:

Enter customer invoices, receiving customer payments

Enter accounts payable

Open/sort the mail

Filing

Process payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly construction prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly employee time card review and prep for payroll

Maintain employee records

Records saved and sent to the accountant for review quarterly

Maintain company driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Assist with daily scheduling of Service Technicians

Prepare proposals and bid package paperwork

Basic knowledge of HVAC and plumbing helpful, but not necessary

Other duties as assigned

Assist with:

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Handling of unemployment claims

Handling of workers compensation claims

Hours: 8 am- 4:30 pm, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday

Requirements:

Ability to maintain the strictest confidentiality

Experience with QuickBooks

Able to use Excel spreadsheets

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: Healthcare, 401K, PTO (paid time off). Pay dependent on experience.

Please send your resume to [email protected]

