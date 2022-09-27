Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 @ 08:09 AM
Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.
Duties:
- Enter customer invoices, receiving customer payments
- Enter accounts payable
- Open/sort the mail
- Filing
- Process payroll
- Biweekly payroll
- Weekly construction prevailing rate payroll (as needed)
- Weekly employee time card review and prep for payroll
- Maintain employee records
- Records saved and sent to the accountant for review quarterly
- Maintain company driver/vehicle & insurance cards
- Assist with daily scheduling of Service Technicians
- Prepare proposals and bid package paperwork
- Basic knowledge of HVAC and plumbing helpful, but not necessary
- Other duties as assigned
Assist with:
- New hire paperwork review and reporting
- Handling of unemployment claims
- Handling of workers compensation claims
Hours: 8 am- 4:30 pm, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday
Requirements:
- Ability to maintain the strictest confidentiality
- Experience with QuickBooks
- Able to use Excel spreadsheets
- Good phone & communication skills
Compensation: Healthcare, 401K, PTO (paid time off). Pay dependent on experience.
Please send your resume to [email protected]
