Featured Local Job: Grimefighters Trainer

Clarion Vocational Services is seeking a part-time trainer to work with adults with disabilities in their kitchen and janitorial services.

Experience working with people with disabilities is a plus but they will train the right person.

Must have a valid driver’s license, clearances, and the ability to drive an agency van.

Approximately 20 hours/week

Flexible schedule

No late nights

Paid time off

Paid training

Contact Laurie Snyder at 814-226-1076 or [email protected] to apply or for more information.

