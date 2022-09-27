 

Featured Local Job: Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 @ 10:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Requirements:

  • Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat
  • Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles
  • Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred
  • Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers
  • Excellent work ethic
  • Hours are 8 am- 5 pm Monday-Friday

Duties include:

  • Payroll entry and processing, A/P entry and processing, payroll taxes, answering phones, sorting mail, and managing the front office.

What they offer:

  • Retirement plan

  • Health, dental and vision insurance
  • Life insurance
  • On the job training & certifications
  • Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

NO Phone calls will be accepted.


