On September 25, 2022, Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully after an extended illness.

Ann was surrounded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Boyd, and her family.

In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children and their families: Mike and Pam of Pleasantville, Debbie and Lee of Boston, Lynne and Rick of Springtown, TX and Mindy.

Ann is also survived by her grandchildren, Virgil and Emily, DJ, Kelly and Tim, Sarah and Cody, 4 great-grandchildren, 23 grand cats and 5 grand dogs.

Ann was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher.

Ann was born and raised in Reidsburg, PA and moved to Oil City in 1953 where she attended Oil City High School and met her husband, Boyd.

Ann and Boyd were married on May 17, 1957.

She worked briefly for Williams Insurance and as an executive secretary at Quaker State Oil Company until her retirement in 1995.

Ann and Boyd built a home on their family property near Pleasantville and moved from Oil City in December 2004.

Ann enjoyed baking, crafting, identifying and planting flowers, collecting dolls, bells, Boyds Bears and angels.

At this time, the family will celebrate her life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Amedisys Foundation, 12664 Route 19S Unit 1A Waterford, PA 16441.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

