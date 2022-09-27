Norman Franklin LaBarre Jr., age 86, of New Bethlehem, went to meet his Savior and loved ones on September 23, 2022 at the Pittsburgh VA Hospital.

He was born on February 14, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Norman and Ellen (Fullerton) LaBarre.

Norman and his first wife served the Lord as missionaries for over 50 years.

He also proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Norman is survived by his wife, Noria LaBarre, and his children, Thad (Patti) LaBarre and Deanna Hanna.

He is also survived by granddaughters, Courtney LaBarre and Bailey Nichols and grandsons, Joseph LaBarre, Zane and Jacob Bridges.

He was a great-grandfather to Raylan LaBarre and Ada and Thurston Nichols.

He will be greatly missed by us all, but we are so thankful his body is at rest, and he has met Jesus face to face.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Anne LaBarre.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, October 3, 2022 at The Cottage Hill Church: 21 Champion Rd., New Bethlehem, Pa 16242, with Reverends Daniel Clyde, John Kuert and Gabriel Clyde officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

